Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 28,116 Shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,702,000.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AFSM stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.