Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 33,404 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $92,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,700. The trade was a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 572,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,671.86. This represents a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $297.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

