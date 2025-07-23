Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,731 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in News by 3,546.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of News by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 49,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in News by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

NWS stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

