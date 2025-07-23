Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 46,229 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 111.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 26.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 90.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.89. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.54. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 91.78%.

WD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

