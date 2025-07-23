Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 58,440 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,440 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after buying an additional 434,319 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 253,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

