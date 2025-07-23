Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 67,160 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,204,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDS opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.67. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.