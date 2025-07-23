Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,261 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,929,000 after acquiring an additional 85,307 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.1% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 220,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 207,419 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE RHP opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 12.16%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $255,049.76. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

