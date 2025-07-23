Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,763.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

