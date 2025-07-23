Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,605 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWC opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $139.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

