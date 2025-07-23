Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $173,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
VTWG opened at $212.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $160.03 and a 52-week high of $231.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average is $200.08.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
