Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,049 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $127.10.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.