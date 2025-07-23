Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,354 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5,297.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 708,857 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 113,953 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3,237.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 231,951 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,545,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FMS stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.7871 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.