Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,883 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCB opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

