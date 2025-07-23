Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,496 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

