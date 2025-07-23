Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,221 Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 87,554 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 963,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 304,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after purchasing an additional 913,189 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $2,183,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 246,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,523.31. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,435.52. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,877 shares of company stock worth $60,119,012 over the last ninety days. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reddit stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average is $139.48. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.33. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDDT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

