Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.