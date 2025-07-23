Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,944,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9,709.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 987,408 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,599,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 934,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 943,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 767,345 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 7,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.59 per share, for a total transaction of $250,413.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,396,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,899,600.83. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $247,904.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,766 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,416.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,226. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 5.7%

KTOS stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.34 and a beta of 1.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

