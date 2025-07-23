EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE EOG opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

