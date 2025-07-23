Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Equifax by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equifax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equifax’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

