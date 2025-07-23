Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 50,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 6.1%

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.70. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 38.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

