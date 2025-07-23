Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelon by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,080,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,662,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,277,000 after purchasing an additional 653,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

