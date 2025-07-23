Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 757.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 151,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

