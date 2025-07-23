FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,724,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FIGS were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 433,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 261,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 69,522 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 348,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 179,763 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE FIGS opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.14 and a beta of 1.32. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

