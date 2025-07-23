Financial Contrast: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) vs. Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Summit State Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Summit State Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $62.91 million 1.27 -$3.66 million ($0.38) -30.92 Bank of Marin Bancorp $119.91 million 3.34 -$8.41 million ($0.40) -61.80

Summit State Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit State Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank -4.08% N/A N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp -4.20% 3.77% 0.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Summit State Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

(Get Free Report)

Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll services; commercial equipment leasing program; payment solutions; treasury management services; credit cards; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

