First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRME. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Merchants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

First Merchants Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Merchants Corporation has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.