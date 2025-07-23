First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

