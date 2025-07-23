First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $157.17 and last traded at $158.81. 8,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 22,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.53.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 78.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

