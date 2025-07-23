Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,280,000 after buying an additional 218,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.52.

NYSE:FI opened at $165.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.70.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

