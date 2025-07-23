FLC Capital Advisors Purchases 122 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $284,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the first quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JDH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.9% during the first quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $686.09 and its 200 day moving average is $638.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,437 shares of company stock worth $105,068,570 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

