Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FOX by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Price Performance

FOX opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.