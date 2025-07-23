Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 219,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

NYSE:FNV opened at $160.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.70 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

