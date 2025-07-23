Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 124.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,018 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,717,000.

FLGV opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

