FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 13,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 75,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $552.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 107,716.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

