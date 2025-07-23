FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 272.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hickory Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of DMAR opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $375.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

