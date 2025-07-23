fuboTV (FUBO) versus Its Rivals Critical Review

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare fuboTV to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.64 billion -$172.25 million 17.08 fuboTV Competitors $5.22 billion -$19.67 million -6.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

fuboTV’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

39.3% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for fuboTV and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 3 1 2 2.83 fuboTV Competitors 521 2118 3312 69 2.49

fuboTV currently has a consensus price target of $4.06, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. As a group, “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies have a potential upside of 9.15%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV 4.42% -36.53% -8.49% fuboTV Competitors -5.62% 0.20% 0.65%

Summary

fuboTV rivals beat fuboTV on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

