Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 5,189,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 2,413,957 shares.The stock last traded at $28.09 and had previously closed at $27.45.
A number of other research firms have also commented on GLXY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.
