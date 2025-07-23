Gentex (GNTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $591.94 million for the quarter. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNTX opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. Gentex has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 target price on Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Baird R W lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,824.93. This represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gentex by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,321,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

