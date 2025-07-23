Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Shares Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.89 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.03). Approximately 2,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 81,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.84 ($0.02).

Glenveagh Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Max Steinebach sold 1,148,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £2,021,456.80 ($2,732,806.27). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,871,554 shares of company stock valued at $327,308,603. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glenveagh Properties Company Profile

Glenveagh Properties plc, listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, is a leading Irish

homebuilder.

Supported by innovation and supply chain integration, Glenveagh are committed to opening access to sustainable high-quality homes to as many people as possible in flourishing communities across Ireland.

