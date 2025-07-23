Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 83,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,201,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,020,000 after buying an additional 1,062,340 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

