Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s current price.

GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Globant Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Globant stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Globant has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $136.77.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globant by 764.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 835,859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Globant by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 999,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,716,000 after purchasing an additional 745,848 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Globant by 209.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 820,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,583,000 after buying an additional 554,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $58,163,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 907,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 420,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

