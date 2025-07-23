goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.67 and last traded at $128.67. 396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

