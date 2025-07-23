goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.67 and last traded at $128.67. 396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Monday, April 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHMEF
goeasy Stock Up 0.8%
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than goeasy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.