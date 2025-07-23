Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 214.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 80.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 26.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In related news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $290,734.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,579.08. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,432 shares of company stock worth $699,804. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:GVA opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.