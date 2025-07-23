Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $223.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $263.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.05, a PEG ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total value of $322,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,091,767.60. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,356.65. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,342 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $1,753,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.