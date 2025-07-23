GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2,460.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

