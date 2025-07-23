Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

