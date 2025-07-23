Head-To-Head Analysis: Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) vs. Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH)

Profitability

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gopher Protocol alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Collective Audience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.00 -$51.77 million N/A N/A Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.07 -$4.57 million N/A N/A

Collective Audience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Risk & Volatility

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Collective Audience beats Gopher Protocol on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

(Get Free Report)

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Collective Audience

(Get Free Report)

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Gopher Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gopher Protocol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.