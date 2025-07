Head-To-Head Contrast: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) versus NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM)

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) and NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lifeway Foods and NuVim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifeway Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00 NuVim 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifeway Foods currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Lifeway Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lifeway Foods is more favorable than NuVim.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

36.4% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Lifeway Foods has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVim has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifeway Foods and NuVim”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods $186.82 million 2.03 $9.02 million $0.66 37.82 NuVim N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Lifeway Foods has higher revenue and earnings than NuVim.

Profitability

This table compares Lifeway Foods and NuVim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods 5.39% 14.20% 11.25% NuVim N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats NuVim on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream. It sells its products under the Lifeway, GlenOaks Farms, and Fresh Made brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of customers primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

