Head-To-Head Contrast: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) vs. Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Huize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -17.79% -17.59% Huize -1.25% -3.67% -1.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Huize 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and Huize, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Huize has a consensus price target of $2.30, suggesting a potential downside of 13.34%. Given Huize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huize is more favorable than Till Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and Huize”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital N/A N/A -$2.10 million ($0.55) -3.31 Huize $171.10 million 0.16 -$90,000.00 ($0.42) -6.32

Huize has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital. Huize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Till Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huize beats Till Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. It also offers offline insurance intermediary and brokerage services. The company also provides digital and technology development services; investment, technology development, internet information, management, and financial consulting services; business management and catering services; and insurance agency services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

