Head to Head Review: OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) versus GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) and OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. OFS Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.7%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 314.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OFS Credit pays out 811.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of OFS Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of OFS Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $536.94 million 4.35 $18.69 million $0.14 85.93 OFS Credit $3.80 million 25.20 $2.68 million $0.17 35.76

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and OFS Credit”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Credit. OFS Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and OFS Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor 3.21% -119.83% 20.05% OFS Credit N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Credit has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GCM Grosvenor and OFS Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 3 2 0 2.40 OFS Credit 0 0 0 0 0.00

GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.38%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than OFS Credit.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats OFS Credit on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to do seed investments in small, emerging, and diverse private equity firms. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. GCM Grosvenor Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia, Australia and Europe.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.