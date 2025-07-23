Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $3,417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 163,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,863,692.80. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $12,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,348,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,826,555,777. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock worth $734,906,003. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

